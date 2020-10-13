(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s government has identified Russia as the likely perpetrator of a cyber attack against the country’s parliament.

“Based on the information the government possesses, it is our assessment that Russia is behind this activity,” Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said in a statement on Tuesday. The security and intelligence services are working closely on the case, Soreide said.

The attack, which targeted email accounts of lawmakers and parliamentary staff, was discovered on Aug. 24.

Russia’s foreign ministry in Moscow couldn’t immediately comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.

