(Bloomberg) -- Norway said it raised 15.5 billion kroner ($1.4 billion) in climate financing in 2022, exceeding a target set at climate talks in Glasgow in 2021.

Private capital tapped by Norfund, a government-controlled investor targeting developing countries, accounted for much of the increase, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said Tuesday. The total raised last year overshot the target Norway set for itself to boost annual spending to 14 billion kroner by the end of 2026.

“Traditional development assistance will not suffice. We need to create new mechanisms and get all hands on deck, including the private sector,” International Development Minister Anne Beathe Tvinnereim said in an interview. “We need to think outside the box.”

Back in 2021 during the COP26 talks in Glasgow, wealthy countries committed to raising annual climate financing to $100 billion, renewing a target that they fell short of at the end of last decade.

The amount of private capital brought in on the back of public investment jumped to 6.3 billion kroner in 2022, from 700 million kroner a year earlier, the government said. Public climate financing, which includes money invested by Norfund, rose to 9.2 billion kroner.

Investments in energy infrastructure in South Africa and India in particular contributed to the Norway’s tally, Norfund Chief Executive Officer Tellef Thorleifsson said in an interview at the Nordic-African Business Summit in Oslo. Norfund’s Climate Investment fund, created last year to bolster renewables investment in countries where fossil fuels dominate the energy mix, invested some 2.1 billion kroner in seven projects in 2022.

“We’re seeing that the mobilization effect of that funding is substantial,” Thorleifsson said. “These are commitments that are made for projects that will be built over the next few years, or are being built as we speak, and only a small part of it is public state funding. The rest comes from private investors and local or international institutions that we co-invest with.”

Norfund targeted India and South Africa for initial investments in 2022 due to the high carbon intensity in the energy sector, the executive said. This year it has invested in Sri Lanka and it is “actively looking for opportunities in Indonesia and Vietnam.”

While spending topped the target last year, it will fluctuate in future and may drop below next year, the ministry said.

