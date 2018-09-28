(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s Christian Democrats ratcheted up pressure on Norway’s Conservative-led government as its leader recommended withdrawing its support just one year after the reelection of Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Knut Arild Hareide said at a press briefing on Friday that the Christian Democrats must seek government power and closer cooperation with the opposition Center and Labor parties. Hareide’s party has provided a majority for Solberg’s three-party minority government.

Differences with the junior government member, the right-wing Progress Party, are just too large on a range of issues, he said. “I want a government with the most possible weighting in the center,” he said.

The recommendation will be discussed by the full party over the autumn. It’s open for party members to agree or disagree, Hareide said.

