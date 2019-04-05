(Bloomberg) -- Norway is clearing its $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund to invest in renewable-energy infrastructure, adding a new asset class for the first time in a decade.

The move follows years of lobbying by the fund itself and pressure by several political parties and environmental activists keen to see the investor take on a greener profile. The Conservative-led government had rejected both private equity and unlisted infrastructure in the past, but said on Friday that expectations of significant investments in future mean that the market is of interest to institutional investors such as the wealth fund.

“The Government is allowing for the Government Pension Fund Global to be invested in unlisted renewable energy infrastructure under the dedicated environmental mandates,” Finance Minister Siv Jensen said in a statement. “Such investments shall be subject to the same profitability and transparency requirements as the other investments of the fund.”

The government proposed doubling the upper limit on the so-called environment-related mandates to 120 billion kroner ($14 billion), it said in the statement.

The decision, likely to be confirmed by Parliament, marks the first time a new asset class is added to the fund since it got permission to invest in real estate in 2010. Apart from those property investments, which made up only 3 percent of the portfolio at the end of 2018, the fund is only allowed to hold unlisted equity if the company plans a listing.

Opening the fund to renewable-energy infrastructure would also be another step in the diversification of Norway’s wealth, which was built on oil and gas production. The Nordic country, western Europe’s biggest petroleum producer, last month took a step in cutting the fund’s holdings in oil and gas companies in order to reduce its overall exposure to the risk of lower crude prices.

Read more about Norway’s oil divestment

Investments in renewable energy production have been stable at about $300 billion a year since 2012, Norges Bank Investment Management, which runs the fund, said in an October letter to the Finance Ministry where it detailed how its mandate could be opened to infrastructure.

