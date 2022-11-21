(Bloomberg) -- An independent committee will present a report by the summer of 2024 to provide the basis for the government to decide about setting aside land for a third runway at Oslo Airport.

The investigation must contain calculations of future air travel volumes in Eastern Norway, as well as options for how the expected number of travelers in the future should be handled, the transport ministry said in a statement on Monday. The committee will also look at what role the non-government Rygge and Torp airports should play.

The state will first decide whether a third runway should be built at Gardermoen if airport operator Avinor considers it necessary and applies for a license for it, the ministry said.

