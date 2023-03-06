(Bloomberg) -- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA said Chief Financial Officer Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø will resign, ending a five-year tenure in which the Norwegian defense and maritime company’s revenue soared.

Skalleberg Ingerø joined the firm in 2017 from Telenor Digital Businesses, where she had been CFO. She’ll stay in her current role of CFO and Executive Vice President until a successor has been found, according to a statement Sunday.

When Kongsberg reported results in February, the company highlighted its Naval Strike Missile as a major driver for orders in the past two years and said its maritime business saw “great success” in its offshore wind market solutions. In recent months, the company has announced orders from Australia, the Netherlands and more for the missiles.

