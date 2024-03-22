(Bloomberg) -- Norway is pushing back its timeline for a move into offshore floating wind parks as it deals with queries from the European Free Trade Association Surveillance Authority over state support for potential projects.

Agreeing a model for state aid before the Utsira Nord areas are allocated should ensure “greater predictability,” the government said Friday. Previously, the government’s goal was to accept applications for permits this quarter.

“We are concerned with building a solid foundation for floating offshore wind that will endure,” Energy Minister Terje Aasland said in the statement. “I hope that the notification can be approved before the turn of the year, and wish to facilitate allocating project areas in Utsira Nord in 2025.”

Norway completed its first fixed-based offshore wind auction on Wednesday, marking a milestone in the country’s ambitions to go from a handful of turbines to 30 gigawatts of installed capacity by 2040.

