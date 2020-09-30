(Bloomberg) -- Norway is relaxing some national measures to limit the spread of Covid-19, but urged local authorities to tighten restrictions in areas where contagion rates are high.

The decision, which takes effect Oct. 12, includes fewer restrictions for sporting activities for adults. It also means a ban on serving alcohol after midnight will be lifted.

The plans can still be adjusted depending on how the virus develops, the government said on its website. At the same time, municipalities will need to consider stronger measures where necessary, it said.

“I’m happy that we can open up a bit more in some places,” Prime Minister Erna Solberg said in a webcast press conference. “But we need to be careful. It’s not over, we’re still in a long marathon, and it’s not like we’re seeing the end of it.”

