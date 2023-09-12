(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s economy expanded for a third straight month in July, backing a soft landing scenario and the central bank’s plan of a quarter-point key rate hike next week.

Mainland gross domestic product, which excludes Norway’s offshore industry, inched ahead by 0.2% from June when revised data showed a 0.1% gain, according to data from the statistics office on Tuesday.

The data is more positive than estimated. The median in a Bloomberg survey of nine analysts forecast no change. Norges Bank had also projected stagnation in July, and a slight contraction in August and September.

The figures paint a somewhat better picture of the fossil-fuel-rich Nordic economy than second-quarter data, which signaled stagnation as higher inflation and rising borrowing costs started denting private spending and construction activity.

The krone was little changed at 10:14 a.m. in Oslo.

Analysts said continued growth supports expectations of another quarter-point hike by policymakers to 4.25% next week, while a surprise slowdown in August inflation has reduced bets of one more hike.

Read More: Norway Inflation Slows in Surprise as Norges Bank Nears Peak

“The economy is growing slower than trend so far in 2023, thus cooling down,” DNB Bank ASA’s chief economist Kjersti Haugland said in a note to clients.

“However, the landing is surely a soft one – at least so far — given the strong headwinds stemming from a marked rise in interest rate expenses as well as consumer prices,” said the economist, who expects Norges Bank to end tightening after next week’s hike, keeping borrowing costs at 4.25% until the end of 2024.

July data showed household consumption grew 1% on month, driven especially by Norwegians’ spending abroad, while the statistics office said figures could be more volatile than usual.

The central bank will publish its survey of regional network contacts on Thursday in what will be the last key bit of data ahead of the Sept. 21 interest-rate announcement.

“All arrows are pointing toward another rate hike next week, to 4.25%, but the probability for a terminal level of 4.50% has been toned down somewhat,” Marius Gonsholt Hov, the chief economist with Svenska Handelsbanken AB, said in a note, citing the latest inflation print.

