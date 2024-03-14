(Bloomberg) -- Norway now aims to reach its target for military spending as part of the NATO defense alliance already in 2024, two years earlier than planned, citing a “serious” security situation.

The minority cabinet vowed to meet the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s guidelines for members to spend 2% of gross domestic product this year with the help of “extra allocations in the revised national budget,” according to a website statement on Thursday. It had previously planned to reach that goal by 2026.

The plan means Norway would join pledges by the majority of the other 31 members of the bloc to accelerate such plans, following threats from Donald Trump to scale back commitments to allies not meeting the target if he wins US elections this year.

Neighboring Denmark announced plans on Wednesday to boost defense spending to 2.4% of GDP this year, when including Ukrainian aid, and 2% from next year without including the donations. Sweden, which became NATO’s 32nd member last week, aims to reach the target this year, while Finland, which joined in 2023, is planning to spend 2.3% of GDP on its armed forces in 2024.

Read More: NATO Allies Ramp Up Defense Budgets Amid Worries About Trump

Norway, which is among the NATO members sharing a border with Russia, has boosted spending on defense by 40% since the Labor-led cabinet of Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store came to power in 2021, according to the statement. The government aims to present a long-term plan for defense spending on April 5, it added.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.