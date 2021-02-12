(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s economy grew much faster than expected at the end of last year, underpinning bets its central bank will be the first in the rich world to raise interest rates this year.

Mainland gross domestic product, which adjusts for Norway’s offshore industry, grew 1.9% in the fourth quarter, the Oslo-based statistics office said on Friday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a 1.3% expansion rate, on average. For all of 2020, Norway’s mainland economy contracted 2.5%, much less than the 3.5% decline the central bank had predicted.

Norway, the richest Nordic economy thanks to its oil wealth, emerged much stronger from 2020 than the euro zone, where the economy shrank almost 7%. Norway’s resilience, underpinned by its $1.3 trillion wealth fund, has economists betting the central bank will be able to raise rates years before others, including the Riksbank of neighboring Sweden.

“The figures were a big, positive surprise and confirm that the negative impact on the economy of the second wave of infection in October/November was significantly smaller than that of the first wave in the spring, which may help allay fears about growth in the first quarter this year,” said Kristoffer Kjaer Lomholt, chief analyst at Danske Bank. “Output gap is considerably less negative than assumed, clearly points to earlier rate hikes. We stick to September.”

The central bank’s official forecast is for a first rate hike in early 2022. But analysts and investors are bracing for an earlier move, given the latest data and the pace of Norway’s vaccine rollout.

What Bloomberg Economists Say...

“The reading confirms the Nordic country took a lesser hit from the pandemic than most. It also means Norway is facing new headwinds from a stronger level of activity than expected by the central bank. This will add to reasons for Norges Bank to lift rates in December this year.”

-- Johanna Jeansson (economist)

For the full note, click here

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.