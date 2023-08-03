(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian home prices rose after two months of declines, backing the Nordic housing market’s reputation of resilience in the face of rising credit costs and stubborn inflation.

Prices rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% on month in July, after revised declines of 0.4% and 0.2% in June and May, respectively, according to data published by Real Estate Norway on Thursday. The central bank had forecast no change in its latest monetary policy report in June.

Norway’s housing market has outperformed its Scandinavian peers in the current downturn, helped by an easing of mortgage-lending rules by the government late last year and a shortage of supply in around the capital. The data could boost speculation that policymakers may opt to raise interest rates by another half-point later this month rather than a quarter of a percentage point, even as a recent strengthening of the krone from a weak level has reduced the probability of a larger move.

“The housing market is relatively robust, allowing Norges Bank to hike the policy rate further in August,” according to DNB Bank ASA’s senior economist Oddmund Berg, who has penciled in 25 basis-point increases for both August and September.

An increase in the stock of unsold homes could be an indication that prices will “develop moderately” in the coming months, he said in a note to clients.

With prices down about 0.8% from their peak last August, the development stands out compared with double-digit declines in Sweden and Denmark. Norges Bank said in June that it expects home prices in the fossil-fuel-rich nation to gain 0.3% this year, compared with a decline projected in March.

Data on real estate values paints a somewhat brighter picture than private borrowing by Norwegians, with figures released earlier on Thursday by Statistics Norway showing household credit growth slowed to the slowest pace in more than 27 years in June.

