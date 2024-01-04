Norway Home Prices Grow for Third Month as Rate Peak Reached

(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s adjusted housing prices extended gains for a third straight month as the Nordic country’s residential property market keeps defying softer projections by the central bank.

Prices rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% last month from November, after a gain of 0.1% a month earlier, according to data published by Real Estate Norway on Thursday. Norges Bank expected no change.

The data reinforces the picture of a resilient Norwegian housing market underpinned by robust employment and wage growth at a multiyear high, with prices near records in contrast with neighboring Sweden and Denmark.

It also highlights a brighter outlook for home valuations after some expected weakness in the first quarter, according to forecasters including Svenska Handelsbanken AB.

“The market will probably strengthen again in the second half of 2024, in line with higher wage growth and prospects for slightly lower interest rates,” Randi Marjamaa, head of personal banking for Nordea Bank Abp in Norway, said in an email.

The largest Nordic lender expects Norwegian home prices to rise 0.2% this year, she added. That compares with the central bank’s and Handelsbanken’s projection of 1% gain on average annual basis.

