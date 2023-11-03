(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian home prices rose for the first time in three months in October, in contrast with the central bank’s projections of continued weakness until next year.

Prices rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% last month from September, after a revised decline of 0.1% the previous month, according to data published by Real Estate Norway on Wednesday. Norges Bank expected a decline of 0.3% in its latest monetary policy report.

The Nordic nation’s housing market has bucked the trend of neighboring Sweden and Denmark, with prices defying rising credit costs to stay close to their post-pandemic peaks due partly to the government easing mortgage rules last December. The data may bolster expectations of a final key rate hike to 4.5% next month, even as inflation data and exchange rate developments are likely to be more crucial for the policymakers.

In September, Norges Bank projected a full-year home price decline of 0.3% for 2023, with next year’s gain seen at 0.8%.

“The housing market is now clearly affected by the interest rate increases, and our economists expect a continued tired market with some price declines over the winter,” Randi Marjamaa, head of personal banking for Nordea Bank Abp in Norway, said in an email. “We see that it is more difficult for many customers to sell the home they have put on the market. Sales take longer, and prices often have to be adjusted down.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.