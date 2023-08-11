(Bloomberg) -- Residential rental prices in Norway continued to rise in the second quarter as a low supply of properties sets the scene for more increases this quarter.

Rents rose 1.7% last quarter, with the pace quickest in Stavanger and Sandnes on the south-west coast, according to a report by Real Estate Norway and Eiendomsverdi. Those gains fed into an increase of 9.3% for the twelve months through June.

Rents in Norway can be adjusted in line with inflation every twelve months, creating a lag in price growth that will make it difficult for the central bank to dampen increases. While growth slowed from the previous quarter, the third quarter is usually active in the leasing market as students start the academic year. That will see growth continue in the period ahead, according to Real Estate Norway.

“Like the shock on energy prices, inflation in rental prices is also driven by scarcity on the supply side,” CEO Henning Lauridsen said. “With the weak new home sales we have had in the past year, we know that this will result in less housing supply in the years to come.”

