(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian home prices increased for a third month in a row, signaling a stronger housing market than projected by a central bank that’s struggling to rein in inflation still near a three-decade high.

Prices rose 0.3% in February from the month before on a seasonally-adjusted basis, after a revised 0.1% gain in January, according to data from Real Estate Norway on Friday. The central bank had expected a 0.5% decline last month, adjusted for seasonality.

The data adds to indications that the fossil fuel-rich economy is more resilient to high inflation and growing borrowing costs than expected by Norges Bank. It underpins expectations of a quarter-point interest rate hike by policy makers later this month and could push them toward extending their tightening campaign.

“Today’s reading reflects that the risk of a significant downturn in the housing market is low and that households are more robust to handle higher interest rates than Norges Bank assumed,” Kyrre Aamdal, senior economist at DNB Bank ASA, said in a note to clients. “With Norges Bank likely to hike the policy rate to 3.0% in March and further in May and June, we do not believe that the housing market will bounce back yet and expect that prices could fall some in the coming months.”

The krone, the worst performer among the G-10 group of major currencies this year, weakened slightly following the news before recovering to trade at 11.0582 versus the euro at 12:22 p.m. in Oslo. Traders now see 60 basis points of additional rate hikes by September, based on forward rate agreements.

Norway’s housing market strength contrasts with developments in neighboring Sweden and Denmark, where home prices have declined from their pandemic peaks by 16% and 10%, respectively. Norwegian prices are now just 1.9% below the peak reached in August, based on Eiendom Norges data.

Read More: Denmark to Dodge Swedish Real Estate Woes, Sydbank CEO Says

Randi Marjamaa, head of personal banking for Nordea Bank Abp in Norway, said the rebound in the market was likely due to the government’s decision late last year to ease mortgage lending rules. From January, the banks are required to test borrowers’ ability to cover regular expenses after a 3 percentage-point interest rate increase rather than 5 percentage points previously. Danske Bank A/S echoed that view.

“We suspect that the easing of credit regulations towards the end of last year has led to a ‘pent-up’ effect on demand, causing prices to rise since December,” Danske’s economist Frank Jullum said. “This effect will gradually be phased out in the coming months, and be counteracted by even higher mortgage rates.”

(Updates with analysts comments from fourth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.