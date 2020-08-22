(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian industry unions and employers reached a wage agreement in state-backed mediation that went almost an entire day into overtime.

The Federation of Norwegian Industries reached a deal with unions Fellesforbundet and Parat, it said in a statement late Friday night. The original deadline for the talks had been set for Thursday at midnight.

The negotiations, which were postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, were between employer and worker representatives for parts of the manufacturing industry exposed to international competition. In Norway, the outcome of these talks set the starting point for the rest of the wage negotiations in other sectors.

