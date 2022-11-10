(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s inflation hit a 35-year high last month, driven by clothing and communications, fueling expectations that the central bank may opt to return to a faster pace of rate hikes next month.

Headline inflation jumped to 7.5% in October, above the median projection of 7.1% in a Bloomberg analyst poll, and the central bank’s forecast of 5.8%. Underlying inflation, the measure followed by Norges Bank, hit another all-time high of 5.9%, versus the median forecast of 5.5% and Norges Bank’s estimate of 5%.

Even as Norway’s consumer price growth is trailing that of its Nordic peers, the development is likely to further dent the outlook for an economy that’s expected to contract next year. The data will also raise speculation that policy makers will accelerate borrowing cost increases again in December after reducing the pace of interest rate hikes this month due to the signs the economy is cooling.

Governor Ida Wolden Bache last week reiterated she sees no immediate danger of a price-wage spiral. Still, average wage grew 4.1% in the third quarter, the fastest pace in more than two years, the statistics office said Wednesday.

“This print was one of the releases with the potential to keep 50bp-in-December possibilities alive and the first take must be that it has for now,” Danske Bank A/S’s analyst Kristoffer Kjaer Lomholt said.

