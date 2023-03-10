(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s inflation slowed last month more than expected, reducing the room for bets the central bank will opt for a stronger and longer interest-rate tightening, and prices in Denmark showed a similar trajectory.

Norway’s headline inflation rate declined on year to 6.3% in February, versus the median projection of 6.8% in a Bloomberg poll of analysts that was the same as the central bank’s estimate. Underlying inflation, the measure followed by Norges Bank, also declined from an all-time high to 5.9%, matching the central bank’s view, while analysts had expected a smaller slowdown.

The news should provide relief for the policy makers after cost of living increases have remained near three-decade highs in the energy-rich Nordic nation, with economic activity holding up better than expected despite Norges Bank being the frontrunner in raising borrowing costs after the pandemic. It should also cool speculation that Governor Ida Wolden Bache will need to return to half-point hikes in the benchmark rate already on March 23.

“Should be a big hit to investors speculating in more than 100 basis points worth of additional tightening this year and also 50 basis points seems much more unlikely now,” said Kristoffer Kjaer Lomholt, head of FX research at Danske Bank A/S. Markets had been pricing in 33 basis points worth of hikes for March and a total of 101 basis points by December, he said.

The krone, the worst performer among the G-10 group of major currencies this year, weakened following the report, trading 0.7% down against the euro at 11.3588 at 09:23 a.m. in Oslo.

A weaker-than-expected krone and more aggressive hikes by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve have also added speculation of faster rate hikes.

“For now, we hold our view for 25 basis-point rate hikes and a peak rate from Norges Bank at 3.75%, but a 50 basis-point rate hike in March cannot be excluded even after today’s inflation figures due to the pressure on the NOK,” Nordea analyst Dane Cekov said in a note.

Prices for clothing and education led the categories with the biggest annual slowdown, according to statistics office data. Still, food prices accounted for 0.4 percentage point out of 0.5-point decline in the pace of core inflation, Handelsbanken analysts said in a note to clients. The development followed reports last month that some of Norway’s leading grocers had reversed price hikes made at the start of February after the moves sparked criticism from the government and probes into potential competition issues.

In Denmark, the inflation rate fell for a fourth month in a row, the longest downward streak since 2019, according to the national statistics office. Consumer prices rose 7.6% in February from a year earlier, compared with a rate of 7.7% a month before and down from a four-decade peak of 10.1% in October.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby and Harumi Ichikura.

(Updates with analyst comments from fourth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.