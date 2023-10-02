(Bloomberg) -- Norway will introduce the latest round of sanctions against Russia, joining similar measures by the European Union, its foreign ministry said.

The Nordic nation is still considering how to best implement a ban on access to ports for vessels participating in ship-to-ship transfers suspected of being in breach of the oil import ban or oil price cap, or that don’t notify of such transfers or disable navigational tracking systems when transporting Russian oil, it said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry said on Friday that Norway will join the EU ban on entry of Russian passenger cars with nine or fewer seats since Oct. 2. It was the last of European nations bordering on Russia to do so.

Read More: Finland to Ban Most Russian Arrivals by Car From Midnight

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.