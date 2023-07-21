(Bloomberg) -- A junior member of the Norwegian government resigned after it emerged he had bought stock in a defense company just before partaking in a meeting where a large contract was awarded to its subsidiary.

Speaking in Oslo on Friday, Ola Borten Moe stepped down as minister of research and higher education for breach of conflict of interest rules.

In January, he had participated in a government meeting where a $260 million contract was awarded to weapons maker Nammo AS, in which the state owns 50%. A week earlier, he’d purchased shares worth about 400,000 kroner ($40,000) in aerospace and defense group Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, which has a 25% stake in Nammo.

Borten Moe is the fourth minister to leave the cabinet of Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store since autumn 2021 over violations of ethics rules. Borten Moe told media on Friday that the situation “isn’t compatible with a ministerial position,” reversing a decision earlier in the day to try to hang onto his post even after admitting he had breached the rules.

Read More: Norway’s Defense Minister Steps Down After Relationship Revealed

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.