(Bloomberg) -- Norway may close its waters to fishing vessels from the European Union and the U.K. from Jan. 1 if a deal with the Nordic country isn’t concluded by the end of the month, Norwegian Fisheries and Seafood Minister Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen told parliament on Friday.

Negotiations over fisheries between Norway, the EU and the U.K. have been delayed due to the Brexit talks and it “isn’t a given” that they will be finalized in time, Ingebrigtsen said. Norway also can’t expect to have access to EU or U.K. economic zones for its vessels before agreements are in place, he said.

“Norway has for some time pushed to promptly start the work on a trilateral agreement and from our side it’s desirable that this begins as soon as the situation between the EU and U.K. is clarified,” the minister told parliament. “We are also concerned with maintaining our fisheries cooperation with the EU.”

Norway has a free-trade deal with the EU as part of its membership of the European Economic Area.

