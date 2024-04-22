(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian parties are considering a “significant” increase to the country’s 75 billion-krone ($6.8 billion) long-term aid for Ukraine, according to Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

“We will discuss this with the parliamentary leaders but we’re talking about a significant increase” of the Nansen program, Eide told reporters in Oslo on Monday. While “we haven’t landed numbers,” the aid would be disbursed over “at least five” years “but maybe more,” he said.

“The sense is we all need to do more, and that nobody has done enough,” Eide said.

