(Bloomberg) -- A jump in Covid-19 infections is prompting Norway to roll out a third dose to everyone over 18 years old and will consider allowing a wider use of vaccine certificates by municipalities to stamp out regional outbreaks.

“The infection will remain among us for several years to come, and there is a lot we can do together to prevent the virus from spreading, but we also need the protection vaccines provide,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told reporters in Oslo on Friday.

Norway has fared the pandemic well, relying on its high vaccination coverage to relax close to all domestic restrictions. With infections now jumping to a record, the government is looking at allowing municipalities to use proof of vaccination more widely and will require all those who haven’t received an injection to be tested if they have had close contact with an infected person.

