(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s prime minister, Erna Solberg, was fined for breaking her own government’s Covid restrictions in connection with a party celebrating her 60th birthday.

Solberg has been ordered to pay 20,000 kroner ($2,350), Ole Saeverud from the south-east police district, said during a webcast press conference.

Solberg has already admitted she breached national guidelines when she took part in a family event at a ski resort in February. The gathering included more people than allowed according to the official limit dictated by Norway’s Covid restrictions.

The misstep hasn’t triggered calls for Solberg’s resignation, and her Conservative Party continues to be the most popular in opinion polls ahead of September elections.

