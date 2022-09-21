(Bloomberg) -- As Russia turns off Europe’s gas for the winter, all eyes are on Norway, now the continent’s largest supplier of natural gas. Although Norway has pumped up production nearly 10% this year, prices are still painfully high. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store agreed last week to set up a task force with the Europe Union to negotiate those prices, but not before taking price caps off the table and sending gas futures soaring.

Expanding fossil fuel production is at odds with Store’s mission after coming to power in 2021. He says his main reason to be in politics is to speed the world’s transition to clean fuels. (Norway itself gets 95% of its power from hydroelectricity.) Soon after taking office, he promised to double his country’s financial commitment to the international climate finance fund to 14 billion Norwegian kroner (roughly $1.5 billion) annually by 2026. The fund was set up to help developing nations transition to renewables, and Norway is the only nation to meet a Climate Action Tracker benchmark for its climate finance contributions, based on rich countries’ current pledge of $100 billion.

Store took a break from intense energy negotiations to travel to New York City for the UN General Assembly this week. He announced Wednesday that he will chair a newly created leadership council for the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet. That consortium, led by the Rockefeller Foundation, brings together philanthropists, development banks, industry groups, government agencies and nonprofits, aiming to work alongside climate bodies to identify and overcome barriers to clean energy in developing nations.

Bloomberg Green talked with Store about this new initiative, his negotiations with the EU and the long-term climate implications of Russia’s war in Ukraine. This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Let’s start with the announcement today. There are a lot of ways you could help with energy transition. Why decide to be president of this council now?

I was chief of staff of the World Health Organization in 1998 when we were faced with another crisis, in that child immunization worldwide was lagging behind. We decided to go the route of ambitious private-public partnerships through the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, which led to a global fund to fight against TB, AIDS and malaria, and other innovations. The Global Energy Alliance has some of the same ambitions, by working in countries and connecting the dots to find renewable energy projects that can really scale.

What will the council focus on first?

Resource mobilization, of course. But we also hear from Africa and Asia that money is not the only problem — it is also connecting money to viable projects, so we really need to push on that. We also need to continue to drive down costs on clean energy technologies in our own countries so they are scalable elsewhere. We are thinking, for example, about building carbon credits for coal decommissioning. This idea is to have just energy-transition partnerships, where you get together with local businesses and civil society to create momentum. So this is what we are trying to achieve.

How can you talk about the energy transition with developing nations when Norway has upped its gas production by 10%?

Exporting gas to Europe now is critical because Russia pulled out. But Norway is exporting gas; we are about the only country consuming almost no gas. Norway is firmly committed on reaching our climate ambitions of 55% reduction by 2030.

We are investing in solar, in offshore wind and carbon capture and storage, which Norway has been doing since the mid ’90s. And we have proven that this is a technology that works. Pushing CO₂ into the old reservoirs 3,000 meters under the seabed is a safe deposit. And if we can produce gas for hydrogen without emitting CO₂, we may have a new chapter here.

So in the short term, how will Norway help Europe? Why not a price cap?

Our message has been that one should be very careful not to do things with this market, that will have as its consequence that there will be less gas coming to Europe. So if you cut prices, you may have two consequences: One is that you are not able to reduce demand, which has to come down because there is simply a lack of energy. And the other thing is that if you cap prices, you may end up seeing that energy is taking other routes, because as you know LNG [liquefied natural gas] is a global commodity.

But we should consider other measures to stabilize the markets. And one idea is to see how we can favor more long-term contracts on gas, because they have now been very short term in the spot market. And the spot market is very nervous. So how can one get incentives for more long-term contracts, and what sort of mechanism would be necessary for companies to accept the risk of long-term deals? That’s what we are working on.

Do you think these high gas prices will have long-term consequences?

This started with Russia limiting its delivery even before the war. My European colleagues said even then, “Okay, the decision has been made, we can no longer rely on Russia. We simply have to have a policy for replacement.” Energy policy, security policy and climate policy, they are all one.

So, as I’ve said, we have initiatives on offshore wind installations — Norway’s ambition is to produce 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2040.

Paradoxically, this is what the war in Ukraine is pushing, namely, significant speed-up of installation of solar, offshore wind, hydrogen, and the rest of it. And Norway’s in the lead.

