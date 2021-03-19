(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s prime minister, who faces elections in September, will be the subject of a police probe after she flouted her own government’s Covid restrictions.

Erna Solberg admitted in an interview with state broadcaster NRK that she breached national guidelines when she took part in a family gathering that included more people than currently allowed. Police will look into the matter, local media cited the Southwestern Police District as saying in a statement on Friday.

The misstep appears so far to be more of an embarrassment than a political liability, and hasn’t triggered calls for Solberg’s resignation. It’s not the first time a Scandinavian leader has been on the wrong side of Covid rules. In neighboring Sweden, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was caught on a shopping expedition without a face mask, which was followed by a slump in his approval ratings.

Solberg’s conduct is “detrimental to trust,” Martin Henriksen, a lawmaker for the opposition Labor Party, told Verdens Gang. “We are all tired, and one can make mistakes, but the country’s prime minister must actually take the lead and show that she is in control.”

Solberg says she’s prepared to pay a fine if it’s established that her breach is “punishable.”

Her Conservative Party was backed by 25.6% of Norwegians in a Kantar poll conducted last month. That put it ahead of the opposition Center Party, whose support slid to 19.2%.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.