Norwegian police took into custody a 51-year-old Russian man on Friday after he was observed taking photos near Tromso airport, the second such occurrence in a week.

The police took possession of a drone, a large amount of camera equipment and a number of memory cards, according to a statement from the Troms police district. Some of the pictures were also taken at Kirkenes airport and include images of a military helicopter, the police said.

The detention comes after a Norwegian court remanded another Russian national in the far north of the country following the seizure of “large amounts” of footage he had filmed with two drones. Russian citizens and companies have been banned from flying drones in Norway, according to regulations that came into force after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Nordic nation, which shares a border with Russia, has boosted preparedness since last month after “abnormally high” drone activity near the oil and gas installations on the Norwegian continental shelf.

