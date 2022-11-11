(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian prosecutors indicted a son of a long-time ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin for a sanctions breach after he was found flying a drone on the Svalbard islands.

Andrey Yakunin has been charged with violating sanctions regulations, which prohibit Russian nationals from flying drones in Norway, Prosecutor Jan Glent said by phone from Oslo on Friday. Court hearings are scheduled for Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, he said, adding it is “too early” to say what punishment Yakunin would face, if found guilty.

The dual Russian-British citizen was taken into custody by Norwegian police on Oct. 17 during a boating holiday in the Arctic archipelago and remains detained as prosecutors have appealed court rulings for his release. His lawyers aren’t immediately able to comment on the indictment, while they’ve said earlier he has denied any wrongdoing, an official at the Elden law office said by phone.

Yakunin was using the drone to take landscape photographs and check for weather conditions on hiking routes, his lawyers said last month. The regulations prohibiting Russian nationals from flying drones in Norway do not apply to British citizens and also contravene the Svalbard Treaty, they said. They also said the sanctions do not apply to the recreational use of drones, as in the case of Yakunin.

His father Vladimir Yakunin was among the closest allies of Putin until leaving his post as the head of the national railways, Russia’s largest employer, in 2015.

