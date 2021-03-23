(Bloomberg) -- Norway is tightening national restrictions ahead of the Easter holiday period in attempt to halt third wave of contagion brought on by more infectious variants of Covid-19.

The new measures include a ban on serving alcohol in restaurants and bars across the Nordic country. The government now recommends that people keep a distance of at least two meters from each other and that all planned events are canceled. All travelers returning to the country after unnecessary journeys will be required to remain in quarantine in designated hotels.

After relaxing rules ahead of previous holiday periods, the government this time is tightening restrictions before the Easter holiday week. The country, which has so far withstood the pandemic better than most, is now struggling to cap the latest surge.

