(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s central bank raised borrowing costs to the highest level in more than a decade, and signaled it still plans to raise its key interest rate to 3% at the beginning of next year even as the Nordic economy faces a recession.

Norges Bank lifted its key deposit rate on Thursday by 25 basis points to 2.75%, the highest level since February 2009, as forecast by all analysts in a Bloomberg survey. It said the rate “will most likely be raised further in the first quarter of next year.”

Norway’s economic outlook is souring and inflation has slowed from a 35-year high after policy makers in June opted for the fastest rate hikes in two decades to contain price growth. Recent data has fueled speculation that the central bank may cut short its tightening plan to avoid a hard landing.

“The forecasts for the Norwegian economy are more uncertain than normal, but if the economy evolves as anticipated, the policy rate will be around 3% next year,” Governor Ida Wolden Bache said.

Norges Bank was the first in the G-10 group of major currency holders to start raising rates in September 2021. Its decision follows a half-point hike by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday while the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are also set to raise their key rates by 50 basis points later on Thursday.

