(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s coalition government is raising the wealth tax and cutting a sales tax exemption on electric vehicles as it seeks to stem spending from its wealth fund and prevent the economy from overheating.

The government proposes raising the wealth tax rate for joint stock companies, mutual funds and banks to 0.25% from 0.15% from the current year and will phase out the value added tax exemption for electric cars from 2023, according to a website statement on the revised budget on Thursday. The exemption will be replaced by a subsidy for EV purchases of as much as 500,000 kroner ($50,700)

“We will continue to support those who want to buy a regular electric car, but it isn’t the community’s job to finance the purchase of the most expensive and beautiful electric cars for those who can afford it,” Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said in the statement.

The measures are part of a revised budget that proposes a so-called structural non-oil fiscal deficit of 352 billion kroner this year, or about 2.9% of the country’s sovereign wealth fund. That’s down from 354 billion kroner last year.

The government aims to balance higher defense spending and electricity subsidies for households, with lower spending in the municipal sector and development aid.

