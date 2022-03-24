(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Norges Bank raised its interest rate for the third time since the onset of the pandemic and flagged a faster timetable for future increases, just as NATO determines who will be the central bank chief to enact that tightening.

On the same day that the leadership succession is taking the limelight as the military alliance discusses whether future governor Jens Stoltenberg should remain longer at the organization’s helm, officials led in the interim by Ida Wolden Bache lifted their benchmark by a quarter point to 0.75%.

The central bank now projects the end-point for the rate to be 2.5% in 2023, compared with 1.75% that it projected in December. Officials reckon the next rate move will happen in June, though they also warn that hiking could be accelerated if needed.

“The committee was concerned with the prospect that the war in Ukraine could result in weaker-than-expected global growth amid rising inflation,” Norges Bank said in a statement on Thursday. “If there are prospects of persistently high inflation, the policy rate may be raised more quickly.”

At a time when the U.S. Federal Reserve has only just begun rate hikes while the euro zone has yet to start, the Norwegian move cements its central bank’s status as one of the most aggressively hawkish. Last year the country became the first among so-called G-10 nations with the most-traded currencies to tighten since the onset of the pandemic.

“We see today’s call by Norges Bank as more than justified and fully in line with our call for four hikes this year and next year,” Nordea’s analysts Dane Cekov and Kjetil Olsen said in a report.

Overshadowing the Norwegian central bank’s stance is the intermingling of geopolitics and monetary policy presented by the delayed succession of Stoltenberg, a former prime minister. After a race where he pipped Wolden Bache to clinch the role amid controversy over his political ties to the government, the calendar for him to leave NATO and replace her as interim chief is now in doubt.

Conflict Background

With war raging in Ukraine, leaders meeting at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels on Thursday will discuss his mandate and are set to agree that he should stay in the job, with timing yet to be determined, a western diplomat who declined to be named on a confidential issue, said Wednesday.

Stoltenberg said earlier that such a decision was up to the alliance’s 30 member countries. Norway’s government will support the extension of his term if other nations agree and if he wishes it himself, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store was cited by local news service NTB as saying in an interview on Thursday.

Buffered by Norway’s fossil fuel riches and the $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund built on those resources, the Nordic economy weathered the pandemic better than most and has rebounded well above its pre-crisis level.

The country’s finance ministry has urged spending restraint to avoid overheating. Underlying inflation tracked by the central bank has exceeded its forecasts in past months, while wage pressure is also stronger than projected. The share of companies reporting capacity constraints is at the highest level since 2007.

“Price and wage inflation has been higher than projected, and wage expectations have risen,” the central bank said. “Rising wage growth and imported goods inflation are expected to push up underlying inflation ahead.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.