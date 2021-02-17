(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s government decided against seeking the authority to introduce a curfew to curtail the spread of Covid-19, the Justice and Emergency Preparedness Ministry said.

The government sees no need for such a legal tool at present and hopes it won’t arise in future, Justice Minister Monica Maeland said in a statement on Wednesday after a round of consultations.

“For almost a year, Norway’s population has faithfully followed advice, recommendations and injunctions,” Maeland said. “Several of the responses we have received indicate that this is largely trust-based and that it has in itself led to reduced rates of infection.”

