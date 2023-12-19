(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s economy is headed for a soft landing, as high investment and a strong labor market cushion the impact of high borrowing costs, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said.

Increased interest rates in Norway and internationally have been “taking down the temperature” in the Nordic country’s economy, the premier said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg in Oslo. Even so, he is comforted by an employment rate of 70% and central bank forecasts of rising purchasing power from next year.

Gahr Store’s assessment comes as other Nordic economies face an increasingly gloomy picture, with Finland’s central bank joining its Swedish counterpart on Tuesday in forecasting two straight years of recession. Norway’s central bank last week projected only an 0.1% gain for the mainland economy next year, with a contraction expected in the first quarter.

“At the moment, we still have a very high level of investment in the Norwegian economy,” Store said. “It’s kind of stabilizing, but still at a higher level than it has been in recent years. We have low unemployment and very high employment. So, all these factors combined give us a reasonable outlook for what I would call the soft landing.”

Still, a contraction isn’t ruled out given the heightened level of uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict, he said.

Norges Bank wrong-footed most of regional analysts last week by raising its key policy rate by a quarter-point to 4.5% — a level it expects to keep until autumn 2024 — citing a weaker krone that makes it more challenging to bring down inflation.

Investment in mainland Norway, which excludes its fossil fuel industry, declined 5.5% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the biggest decline in three years. The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate remained at 1.9% for a fourth month straight in November, with the central bank expecting it to rise to 2.1% next year and 2.3% in 2025.

Store said the low jobless rate also helps to offset concerns about the potential vulnerability of Norwegian households to higher credit costs, even as those risks are amplified by some of the highest debt loads globally and a high ratio of variable-rate loans.

“There’s a vulnerability from this high debt exposure and being bound to floating interest rates when they are high,” Store said. “One reason why we can be more confident is that we have kept unemployment low. High interest rates and high debt level and high unemployment - this is a very toxic mix.”

