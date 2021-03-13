(Bloomberg) --

Norway, among the countries that have suspended the use of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine, said three people who received the shot are being treated for severe blood clots and cerebral hemorrhages but said it was too soon to say if there was a connection.

The people, who were all “of younger age,” had a reduced number of platelets in the blood, the Norwegian Medicines Agency said in a statement on Saturday.

Norwegian health authorities are telling people under the age of 50 who’ve received the AstraZeneca shot in the last 14 days to see a doctor if they feel ill or detect skin hemorrhages more than three days after vaccination. Norway on Thursday followed countries including Denmark in pausing use of the vaccine because of concerns over blood clots after a person in Austria died and others fell ill after being inoculated.

“We can’t say if there is a connection with the vaccine, but we will investigate thoroughly,” Sigurd Hortemo, a doctor at the Norwegian Medicines Agency, said at a press conference from Oslo.

The European Medicines Agency said Wednesday in a statement referencing the Austrian cases said that it was investigating the concerns but had initially found no indication that the vaccine caused the blood clots. The European Commission has said it will follow EMA’s recommendation.

A group of experts from the World Health Organization is also assessing the reported blood clots and looking at two specific batches of the vaccine, WHO officials said Friday. Unless a clear link is established, the WHO said there is no reason to stop injections.

