(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian rescuers recovered a second body at a village not far from the nation’s capital hit by a landslide on Wednesday, with 8 people still missing.

The discovery was made about 100 meters into the site, Roy Alkvist, head of the police operation, told reporters on Saturday. Rescuers still hold out hope that survivors will be found, he said.

The quick-clay slide happened about 20 kilometers north of Oslo and follows a month of record rainfall. About 1,000 people were evacuated from the area after the landslide devastated large parts of the village.

Such landslides are known to occur in Norway and neighboring Sweden when the quick clay common to some parts of Scandinavia fills with rainwater and turns to liquid, according to the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute. Several houses were carried out into the sea due to a similar slide in June. No one was injured in that event.

