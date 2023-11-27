(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian shoppers unexpectedly boosted spending for the first time in four months, adding to data that speak in favor of another interest rate hike next month.

Retail sales increased 0.6% in October from the previous month, driven by stores selling sports equipments and leisure boats, Statistics Norway said in a statement on Monday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a decline of 0.2%.

The rebound suggests that Norwegians remain among the least affected in the Nordic region by the cost-of-living surge, even as the central bank expects household consumption to remain stagnant next year after sliding in 2023.

The slightly brighter spending figures come after data earlier this month showed that prices keep rising at a rapid pace. That reading, as well as a small gain in third-quarter gross domestic product, suggests that policymakers will go ahead with their plan for a final increase in borrowing costs next month.

“Goods consumption at the start of the fourth quarter has been better than expected by Norges Bank,” Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s analysts Sara Midtgaard and Nils Kristian Knudsen said in a note to clients. “This doesn’t create any anxiety about growth outlook for the Norwegian economy and Norges Bank can thus keep its plan to raise the key rate in December.”

