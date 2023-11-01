(Bloomberg) -- Norway, the electric car trailblazer, may fall short of its goal that all new cars sold will be fossil-fuel free by 2025 if the government keeps removing the measures that spurred the switch.

The Nordic nation, where every fifth car is already fully electric, may end up with EVs making up about 90% of all new cars sold by the end of next year, Oyvind Solberg Thorsen, director of the Norwegian Road Federation, or OFV, said Wednesday.

Norway’s high uptake is a result of a slew of incentives, including reduced taxes on new purchases, aimed at reaching the ambitious target. In 2020, the Nordic nation became the first country in the world to see electric cars overtake fossil models among new vehicles. While the country is shooting for all new cars to be emissions free, that doesn’t mean there will be a ban on fossil-fuel car sales from 2025.

“It will be difficult to reach 100% if more electric car incentives are removed and fees are increased,” Solberg Thorsen said. “It is precisely the sum of all the advantages that has meant that we have such a high share of electric cars today.”

Norway’s car sales for 2023 have been dented by scaling back incentives for the purchase of electric cars priced in excess of 500,000 kroner ($44,700), while the tax advantage of having an EV as a company car was also removed, according to OFV. So far in 2023, the share of EVs in new car sales in Norway is at 83.5%, it said.

