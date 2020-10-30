(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of Norway’s $1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund said infrastructure assets that it was cleared to start buying last year are starting to look too pricey to be of interest.

“In our experience so far, there are many investors looking for these investments and pricing is thus not always as attractive for us,” Nicolai Tangen, who started as CEO in September, said at a hearing in parliament on Friday, according to a statement with his prepared remarks.

Norway’s wealth fund, which currently only holds stocks, bonds and real estate, had been lobbying for years to be allowed to add infrastructure to the list of assets it can invest in.

Last year, Norway’s parliament finally gave the fund permission to move ahead with its plan, allowing the investor to target unlisted infrastructure in renewable energy. Tangen, a former London-based hedge fund manager, is now hinting that the approval may have arrived too late, given the price development.

“These investments are subject to the same risk and return requirements” as the wealth fund’s other holdings, Tangen said. “In the near term, finding projects that meet these requirements may be demanding.”

The CEO also underscored his intention to add external managers, which he said are key to generating extra returns for the Government Pension Fund Global (the fund’s official name). And he said they help the fund avoid investing in companies that have reputational risk.

“By taking advantage of the GPFG’s distinctive characteristics, and our knowledge and experience, we gain far more from the GPFG’s external managers than we pay for their services,” Tangen said. “And this is something I believe we should build on further.”

The fund also intends to take a harder line on companies that can’t prove they’re paying the taxes they owe.

“We have recently divested from some companies with weak or no reporting related to tax and transparency,” Tangen said.

