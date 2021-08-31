Key Evergrande Backer Trims Stake in Sign of Waning Support
A long-time supporter of China Evergrande Group’s Hui Ka Yan cut her stake in the developer for the first time since she started accumulating them four years ago.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
A long-time supporter of China Evergrande Group’s Hui Ka Yan cut her stake in the developer for the first time since she started accumulating them four years ago.
Norway’s $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund is lining up more deals for its unlisted real estate after buying a stake in U.S. office property last week, a sign that the pandemic-hit market is on the mend.
U.K. mortgage approvals fell for a second month in July but remained well above pre-pandemic levels, suggesting demand for property is holding up despite the tapering of a tax break on purchases. Banks and building societies authorized 75,152 home loans, the least in a year and down from 80,272 in June, the Bank of England said Tuesday. Britons buying a home for more than 250,000 pounds ($345,000) in July faced a higher tax bill after the stamp-duty holiday introduced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak l
China Evergrande Group reported a drop in first-half profit, as the debt-laden developer struggles to stave off a liquidity scare.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. denied that it has been ordered by regulators to halt sales of property-related alternative investments in response to a Reuters report that sent shares tumbling.
1h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund is lining up more deals for its unlisted real estate after buying a stake in U.S. office property last week, a sign that the pandemic-hit market is on the mend.
“We are still seeing a bit less activity on the unlisted side of the portfolio, but we do have a good pipeline now, which also consists of a few more disposals than what we’ve seen recently,” Mie Holstad, who took over as chief real estate Officer in October, said in an interview.
Norges Bank Investment Management, as the Oslo-based fund is known, paid $391.9 million last week for a 47.5% stake in a joint venture with MetLife Investment Management holding the One Memorial Drive office property in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Read More: Norway $1.4 Trillion Fund Buys Boston Property For $392 Million
While the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund devised a new combined strategy for its listed and unlisted real estate in 2019, the slump in listed property prices triggered by the pandemic made the investor reallocate “a significant amount” as the private market “didn’t move nearly as quickly,” John McCarthy, head of the fund’s U.S. unlisted real estate investments, said in the same interview.
“One Memorial Drive is the perfect example of how we pull our lever back to the private market,” McCarthy said. “At least for the next few weeks, it will be the largest asset trade this year.”
The fund started investing in unlisted real estate in 2010, first on London’s Regent Street, before expanding to the U.S., which now accounts for about half of the 281 billion-krone ($32.5 billion) portfolio focusing on office, retail and logistics properties. Investments in unlisted real estate returned 4.6% in the first half, while the listed property business, at 212 billion krone, returned 14% in the same period.
With real estate investments totaling 4.2% of the fund by the end of the first half, compared with a 5% target, the property team is “selective” when looking at opportunities, Holstad said.
Still, “with the growth of the fund, it will still be a lot of capital to deploy in the years to come,” she added. “We will be a major player in the real estate market, also on the private side.”
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.