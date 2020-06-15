(Bloomberg) -- Norway should strengthen a ban on its $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund investing in certain weapons makers, a government-appointed commission said.

The weapons rules should include a ban on so-called lethal autonomous weapons and restrict ownership of companies that produce submarines and other vehicles that deliver nuclear weapons, the commission said in a report published on Monday. The panel, led by law professor Ola Mestad, also advised a new rule against the sale of weapons to states where there is an unacceptable risk of violations of humanitarian law.

The Norwegian government decided last year to review the ethical guidelines after the fund swelled in size to top $1 trillion. It comes amid worries that the fund is being viewed as increasingly activist.

Central bank Governor Oystein Olsen, who oversees the fund, himself warned against meddling too much with the mandate, following a series of initiatives from politicians on issues ranging from climate change to gambling.

The wealth fund’s ethical guidelines have evolved since they were first instituted in 2004. The fund is banned from investing in tobacco and to a large extent thermal coal, but also in companies that are responsible of serious human rights breaches or significant climate-gas emissions.

