(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund is about to give a steer on whether it wants to pivot its $700 billion stock portfolio more toward the U.S. market, allowing it to grab an even bigger slice of the world’s biggest technology companies.

Norway’s central bank Deputy Governor Egil Matsen, who’s in charge of overseeing the massive piggy bank, is slated to give a presentation on the fund’s stock index on Tuesday, where he could outline its geographical preferences. The fund was asked by the Finance Ministry back in November to come up with a recommendation and after an extension must respond before a deadline at the end of this month.

In an interview in New York on Monday, Matsen said the letter would be released before the end of the month, but not necessarily on Tuesday.

The fund is overweight Europe to better match Norway’s trade flows, but this has been questioned since it has missed out on the bigger returns in U.S. markets. A change could set off an investment spree in U.S. stocks, including in technology giants such as Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., which are already the fund’s largest holdings.

“We’re taking a close look at this issue, we’ve spent much time on this and made several analyzes,” Matsen said in an interview earlier this month.

The current setup gives European stocks a factor of 2.5 and a share of 33.8% of the portfolio. North American stocks only have a factor of 1, so despite being a bigger market only have a share of 41.2%. Asia and Oceania and emerging markets have a bigger factor of 1.5 and shares of 14.6% and 10.1%, respectively.

That composition was last remodeled in 2012, when geographical weights adjusted for free float were introduced. Back then, the bank recommended that the regional distribution of the equity investments should move in the direction of global markets, but that any transition should take place over a long time and in stages. “In 2012, we also said there were arguments to keep the adjustment factors we now have,” Matsen said.

A potential shift in geographical weights will be the latest in a string of big changes for the fund, which recently raised its equity holdings to 70%, decided to dump emerging market debt, scaled down plans for real estate and is working on starting to invest in renewable energy infrastructure.

