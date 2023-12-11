(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s underlying inflation slowed more than analysts expected last month, likely putting to rest the case for one more interest-rate hike by the central bank this week.

The core inflation rate, watched closely by economists and Norges Bank, declined to 5.8% in November, according to a statement from the statistics office on Monday. That compares with a 5.9% forecast by analysts and Norges Bank’s estimate of a 6.1% gain.

The data reinforces the picture of a broadening cooldown in Norway’s economy that faces a contraction at the start of 2024. It also underpins the view that Norges Bank has reached the peak of borrowing costs this cycle and is set to keep its key rate on hold on Thursday at 4.25%.

The fossil-fuel rich economy is likely to stagnate in the current quarter and contract at the start of the year, a key sentiment survey by the central bank confirmed last week. In a sign of ailing consumer demand, Norwegians spent less on Black Week shopping than in any year since 2019, according to the country’s largest lender, DNB Bank ASA.

The weakness of the krone, the worst performer in the G-10 sphere of major currencies this year, is the only factor that could still prompt a rate hike on Thursday, according to analysts at Nordea Bank Abp.

Price growth was mainly driven by discount campaigns for electronics and furniture, as well as cheaper plane tickets, the statistics office said.

Headline inflation accelerated to 4.8%, compared with a projection of 4.9% by analysts and Norges Bank’s view of 5.4%.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby.

