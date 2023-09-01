(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s biggest bank plans to add people to its equity capital markets business in Sweden as it sees opportunity in helping the country’s battered real estate companies raise cash.

There’s “big interest among investors to participate in the refinancing of Nordic real estate companies,” DNB ASA Global Head of Equities Thomas Breivik said. That’s part of the reason why “we see good opportunities to grow our revenues and market share” in neighboring Sweden, he said.

Sweden’s real estate firms are facing intensifying pressure to raise cash with $17 billion in bonds maturing over the next 18 months while property prices are falling, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. For many of them, refinancing the debt through a new loan is difficult given soaring interest rates and declining collateral values, forcing them to turn to equity instead.

Read More: Read Sweden’s Debt-Laden Landlords Veer Closer to Forced Sales

“It’s a sector that is in a big need of capital,” Breivik said. He added that other industries offer business opportunities for his unit too.

DNB was among the leading underwriters of the 10 billion krona ($910 million) rights issue by Swedish landlord Castellum AB in February and also worked on Fastighets AB Balder’s €480 million ($521 million) convertible bond that same month.

The bank has made at least two hires for its Swedish equities unit, namely Christoffer Larsson and Christopher Lofdahl. Breivik declined to say how many executives he wants to add in the country.

