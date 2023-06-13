(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s economy trailed expectations in April by contracting the most in 15 months, painting a dimmer picture of the Nordic economy than suggested by recent data.

Mainland gross domestic product, which excludes Norway’s offshore industry, contracted 0.4% from March, the biggest decline since January 2022 and the third monthly fall in the last four months, according to data from the statistics office on Tuesday. Norges Bank and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected an increase of 0.1%.

The richest Nordic economy on a per-capita basis has so far defied fears of a potential recession, with activity remaining high in past months — broadly in line with the policymakers’ expectations — due mainly to business investments and robust exports.

Tuesday’s figures are still unlikely to prevent the central bank from ratcheting up its tightening plan later this month after an unexpected acceleration in core inflation to a record high in May. That’s after earlier data including a weaker-than-expected krone, higher-than-projected wage increases and the government’s increased spending from the oil fund already started spurring bets for higher rates.

“Taking revisions into account, growth seems to have been marginally worse than Norges Bank expected in the March Monetary Policy Report, but should in isolation not have a large impact on the rate path or the rate decision next week where we expect Norges Bank to hike by 25 basis points,” Danske Bank A/S’s economist Frank Jullum said.

