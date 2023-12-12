(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s economy eked out a gain for a second straight month in October, contrasting against forecasts for a recession for the fossil fuel-rich Nordic country.

Mainland gross domestic product, which adjusts for Norway’s offshore industry, increased 0.4% from September, when it grew 0.3%, according to data from Statistics Norway on Tuesday. Healthcare and agriculture contributed the most to the increase, the statistics office said.

The median in a Bloomberg survey of nine analysts forecast no change, while Norges Bank had projected a gain of 0.1% in its latest monetary policy report in September.

The monthly data, which tends to be volatile, is at odds with other evidence that the Norwegian economy is increasingly succumbing to a broader slowdown, with a key central bank survey showing last week that output is expected to contract at the start of 2024. A rolling three-month average for the August to October period showed no change from the previous three months.

“Looking ahead, we place more emphasis on the latest signals from the Norges Bank’s regional network which signaled economic stagnation in the fourth quarter, followed by a contraction of 0.3% in the first,” Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s chief economist Marius Gonsholt Hov said in a note to clients. “Quite literally, the capacity indicators from the regional network indicate that the Norwegian economy is now in a recession.”

The krone, the worst performer this year in the G-10 space of major currencies, gained after the release, trading as much as 0.3% higher at 11.7579 versus the euro at 8:40 a.m. in Oslo.

Most analysts expect Norges Bank to look past the renewed weakening of the currency and to keep its key interest rate on hold this Thursday as underlying inflation pressure also seems to be abating, according to figures released on Monday.

Danske Bank A/S’s economist Frank Jullum said the details of the GDP release were “clearly weaker than headlines,” with the lift in private consumption mainly explained by higher consumption of electricity due to cold weather.

“So no signs of a real lift in activity,” he said.

