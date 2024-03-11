(Bloomberg) -- The Norwegian government forecast a slightly faster pace of expansion for the mainland economy this year, saying it was on the right track to keep unemployment low through difficult times.

Mainland gross domestic product will probably grow 0.9% this year and 1.6% in 2025, according to estimates published Monday by the Finance Ministry ahead of the government’s budget conference. That compares with the October forecasts of 0.8% and 1.9%, respectively.

The projection is largely in line with other local forecasters, while the median estimate in monthly surveys by Bloomberg has been steadily declining, reaching 0.6% last month. The central bank in December forecast growth on the mainland of just 0.1% this year.

“Expansion in the Norwegian economy will pick up through 2024, after a period of approximately zero growth,” the government said. It reiterated the previous projection for registered unemployment at 2% this year and 2.1% in 2025 — “low in an historical context.”

The ministry now sees private consumption rising 1.1% in 2024 after contracting 0.7% last year, instead of 0.5% gain it expected in October. Still, export growth is forecast at 2.4%, down from 3.8% seen previously.

