(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s inflation accelerated more than expected last month to a 33-year high, feeding speculation that the central bank will keep up the accelerated pace of interest rate hikes.

Consumer prices rose 6.3% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since October 1988, according to data from Statistics Norway on Monday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected a 5.9% increase, and Norges Bank’s own forecast was 5.6%.

While the underlying price growth was in line with analysts’ forecasts, the data will encourage bets that the central bank may opt to raise borrowing costs by half a point again next month after delivering its biggest increase in the policy rate in two decades in June, defying forecasts for less aggressive policy.

“With Norges Bank’s recent shift of rhetoric, this is a report that will keep alive speculations for a potential 50bp hike in September,” said Kristoffer Kjaer Lomholt, head of FX and corporate research at Danske Bank A/S in Copenhagen. “We think the bar for hiking rates by 50bp (and not just 25bp) at the interim meeting in August is high.” He added that Danske’s base case is “25bp worth of hikes per meeting for the rest of the year resulting in a peak in policy rates of 2.25% by December.”

Read More: Norway Steps Up Action With First Half-Point Hike Since 2002

His colleague at Nordea, Dane Cekov, agreed Norges Bank will “most likely stick to the plan” of a 25 basis point hike in August “even if June/July core inflation comes in higher than expected.”

Underlying inflation, the measure followed by the central bank, rose to a 21-month high of 3.6%, in line with the median estimate in the analyst poll, but higher than the 3.4% forecast by Norges Bank.

