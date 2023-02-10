(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s inflation accelerated more than estimated last month, strengthening the prospect that the central bank will extend tightening after an expected quarter-point interest-rate hike next month.

The headline inflation rate grew on year to 7% in January, clearly above the median projection in a Bloomberg poll of analysts. Underlying inflation, the measure followed by Norges Bank, soared to a new all-time high of 6.4%, also exceeding forecasts.

The central bank, which has taken its benchmark rate to 2.75% from 0.5% in the last 12 months, has said it sees inflation moderating during the spring. Friday’s data will likely feed bets that policy makers will deliver more borrowing-cost increases than the peak rate of around 3% they have signaled so far — even as the fossil-fuel rich Nordic nation is seeking to avert a recession.

Forward-rate agreements, used to speculate on borrowing costs, now indicate 75 basis points of rate hikes by June.

“Today’s news suggests that our view of June also being in play for another hike is strengthened,” Kjetil Martinsen, Swedbank AB’s chief economist for Norway, said in a note to clients. “A March hike to 3% is close to being a done deal.”

The krone, which has been the worst performer in the G-10 space of major currencies this year, strengthened 0.3% after the news to 10.9016 versus the euro.

Prices for electricity and food drove the annual price increases, the statistics office said on Friday. Even as power prices fell from December, they were still 15.4% higher than a year earlier. Cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks rose 12% on year.

Nordea Bank Abp’s economists Dane Cekov and Kjetil Olsen said other recent data suggesting lower unemployment, faster wage growth and a resilient housing market also contribute to raising the interest rate outlook, adding there’s a higher risk of the peak rate exceeding the bank’s view of 3.25%.

